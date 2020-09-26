SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Mental Health is a major topic right now amid the pandemic. Maintaining a positive attitude throughout the day, starts right when you wake up.

You may have heard at the top Friday, September 25th’s show about a recent study that found Utah ranked #2 for happiest states in the country…but we rank #1 for Adult depression.

Personal Development Coach, Todd Sylvester joined us with some important tips we can all work into our daily routine to Set your Morning and Soul on Fire as soon as you step out of bed.

Take a listen at what Sylvester shared on GTU, and maybe you can find the information beneficial to your everyday life.