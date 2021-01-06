Setting parenting goals in the new year

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an adjunct professor, parent expert and mom of 4! She is also the founder of “10 Minutes Together” where she teaches real parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection. She joined us in studio today to talk new year parenting goals.

The new year is a good time to reset out parenting goals. No matter what your goal, there is one strategy that will get you there: One-on-one connection time. Alisa always sets new goals each year. She love fresh starts, new plans and optimism. She enjoys seeing moms set new goals as well, and says many have similar themes, such as letting go of mom guilt, being more present, wanting to stop yelling, find the joy in parenting, wanting happy kids, and wanting kids to get along.

These are common, challenging features of parenting for all of us. But the good news is there is one parenting strategy that can help us achieve all these goals. Goals are often set at the outcome level (results), but without a focus on the how you get there (the system level), it’s hard to find success.

Setting the goal, wanting it is not enough. The achievers and the those not achieving their goals – both want the same outcome but those who reach those goals do something different, they have a system to get there. There is one system that will get you to all of these parenting goals. Focus on the most impactful parenting behavior – connection, one-on-one. One-on-one time gets you to those goals, here’s how:

GOAL: Mom guilt (improved mood, less stress, and remember they love being a mom).

GOAL: Be more present (slows down the ongoing rush of daily life, consistency).

GOAL: Yell less (parents who are more attuned, have a deeper reserve, more calm, yell less).

GOAL: Happy kids (feel seen, heard and valued which happens during one-on-one time).

So how do we get it done? All time together matters. One-on-one time is special. We call it “Together Time” or “10 Minute Time” (long enough to be meaningful, short enough to get it done). Time together should fit into your regular life. Alisa shows us games, puzzle and activities that you can use for 10 minutes together. Fun, simple activities that can be done in short intervals of time. Nail painting, art (coloring), activity (walking, singing, dancing).

www.instagram.com/10MinutesTogether

We got Alisa to stick around for a second segment, how to set those parenting goals we can actually achieve. Take a look below.

How do we set parenting goals we can actually achieve? The new year is a good time to reset out parenting goals and re-evaluate the kind of mom we really are. This can create a lot of feelings: optimism, excitement, or even overwhelm, and discouragement.

While Alisa always sets new goals each year, she wants to encourage parents on any step of this path, but some moms might feel like reviewing their parenting, or setting goals, is not a fun process. It might feel discouraging, or overwhelming. And some moms aren’t making goals, that’s ok too.

Start with connection! Leave the cycle of negative self-talk behind in 2020. You are a good mom. Self-awareness and a willing mindset is key. Evaluate your parenting, be generous, be willing to learn, and try again. Affirmation: “When at first I don’t succeed, I learn from it” is one to take with you.

We start with a willing mindset, we want to be better parents, then what? Set some goals. Goals can be focused on the outcome (results), the process (strategy to get there), or dentity (beliefs, worldview). Goals at any of these levels are good.

RESULTS GOALS: Yell less, Let go of mom guilt (don’t stop here).

PROCESS GOALS: 10 Minute Time, put my phone away when I am with my kids, I’m going to learn about attunement, read a parenting book, or take a parenting course.

IDENTITY GOALS: Remind myself I am a good mom. Affirmations and positive self-talk.

1) Consider who you are as a mom. Focus on the positive. I am a connected mom. I am a mom who listens. I am a mom who is willing to learn. I am a mom who already has great kids. I am a happy mom. I am a good mom. I am willing. I keep trying and I love my kids.

2) Use that affirmation as a reminder, when you feel discouraged, overwhelmed or lose sight of your goal, or loss your cool in a parenting moment.

3) Continue the PROCESS strategies. Add evidence. Focus on connection. Over time it reinforces that you ARE that mom.

4) Fail and forgive and keep going (adjust and correct if needed, model this for your kids)

Affirmation: “When at first I don’t succeed, I learn from it”

No matter your parenting goal this year, you can achieve it by focusing on who you want to be as a mom and then taking action, everyday in small doses, to be that person. Take a few minutes today to do something with your child, one-on-one. Because you are that kind of mom.