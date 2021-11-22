Setting boundaries for the holidays

The holiday season is here, and that means increased time spent with family. Spiritual teacher, LaVonne Wells Sandberg, is here to help navigate the challenges that come with that! She shared the following tips:

  1. If you are hosting- it is your home, and you can do it on your terms.
  2. Consider why you are inviting someone. Don’t do it out of obligation.
  3. Be specific with your instructions and ground rules. 
  4. Take nothing personal. 

