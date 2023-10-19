Cassidy DuHadway of Purple Sky counseling is back to talk boundaries. It’s become a buzz word in times of social media, so we break down what it really means to have boundaries, and why it’s imperative to draw them.

What are boundaries?

  • The personal limits, rules, and guidelines that individuals and/or families establish to protect their emotional and psychological well-being.
    • lines we draw to protect our emotional and mental well-being
      • Physical Boundaries
      • Emotional Boundaries
      • Mental Boundaries
      • Social Boundaries
      • Time Boundaries
      • Material Boundaries
      • Sexual Boundaries
      • Professional Boundaries
      • Digital Boundaries
    • Examples
      • Setting a boundary by letting your partner know you need some alone time to recharge after a long day.
      • Communicating to a coworker that you’re not available to take work calls or emails after a certain time in the evening.
      • Politely declining an invitation to a social event when you’re feeling overwhelmed and need some downtime.
      • Letting a healthcare provider know about your preferences and limits regarding a particular medical procedure or treatment.
      • Setting aside one night a week for your own thing

Why are boundaries important?

  • Helps maintain your mental health 
  • Improve your Emotional Well-Being
  • Prevent Burnout
  • Increase your Healthy Relationships
  • Build Self Esteem
  • Type of Self-Care
  • Reduces Stress

Myths

  • Boundaries are selfish.
  • Setting boundaries means you don’t care.
  • Boundaries create conflict.
  • I don’t need boundaries.

Hard Parts

  • Fear of rejection.
  • Guilt and anxiety.
  • Consistency.
  • Setting them w/ loved ones.
  • Lack of support.

How to set a Boundary

  • KEY – You are responsible for stating and maintaining your boundaries.
    • Boundaries are not MEAN, they can be clear and kind.
  • Boundaries are about letting people know how you are going to respond if they cross your set limit or guideline
    • Look at your values and needs
    • Identify situations
    • Set consequences – Your response, not theirs
    • Communicate clearly
      • Be assertive and kind
    • Stick to your boundary
    • Reevaluate and Shift as needed
    • Seek support

