Cassidy DuHadway of Purple Sky counseling is back to talk boundaries. It’s become a buzz word in times of social media, so we break down what it really means to have boundaries, and why it’s imperative to draw them.

What are boundaries?

The personal limits, rules, and guidelines that individuals and/or families establish to protect their emotional and psychological well-being. lines we draw to protect our emotional and mental well-being Physical Boundaries Emotional Boundaries Mental Boundaries Social Boundaries Time Boundaries Material Boundaries Sexual Boundaries Professional Boundaries Digital Boundaries Examples Setting a boundary by letting your partner know you need some alone time to recharge after a long day. Communicating to a coworker that you’re not available to take work calls or emails after a certain time in the evening. Politely declining an invitation to a social event when you’re feeling overwhelmed and need some downtime. Letting a healthcare provider know about your preferences and limits regarding a particular medical procedure or treatment. Setting aside one night a week for your own thing



Why are boundaries important?

Helps maintain your mental health

Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Prevent Burnout

Increase your Healthy Relationships

Build Self Esteem

Type of Self-Care

Reduces Stress

Myths

Boundaries are selfish.

Setting boundaries means you don’t care.

Boundaries create conflict.

I don’t need boundaries.

Hard Parts

Fear of rejection.

Guilt and anxiety.

Consistency.

Setting them w/ loved ones.

Lack of support.

How to set a Boundary

KEY – You are responsible for stating and maintaining your boundaries. Boundaries are not MEAN, they can be clear and kind.

Boundaries are about letting people know how you are going to respond if they cross your set limit or guideline Look at your values and needs Identify situations Set consequences – Your response, not theirs Communicate clearly Be assertive and kind Stick to your boundary Reevaluate and Shift as needed Seek support



purpleskycounseling.com