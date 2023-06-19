Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Give your Stanley Cup a new look with hand painted designs! Melanie Haggard, a freelance artist, joined us in the studio today to show us how she has taken Stanley Cups to the next level.

Haggard started painting Stanley Cups and now they have taken off. It allows for art on the go and makes something everyone has a little more unique. Haggard offers ready to ship cups available almost every week and she also accepts custom orders on cups you already own. So buy a new Stanley with an artistic spin or add a little bit of personality to your Stanley.

Get 15% off when you use the code: GTU15 !

Want a painted Stanley?

Visit MelanieHaggard.com, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.