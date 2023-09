SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – If you’re ready to hit the high seas for adventure, we have news for you out of Orlando! Disney Cruise Line announced the details for its newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Principal Set Decorator with Walt Disney Imagineering, Kristen Zeigler, shared the highlights of what we can expect on the new Disney Cruise Ship.

Visit DisneyCruise.com to plan your magical high seas adventure today!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Disney Cruise Line.