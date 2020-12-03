Set a holiday table with Set the Stage

Courtney Clark , CEO of Set the Stage was with us this morning to set a lovely holiday table. These home staging professionals specialize in home staging, vacation home rentals, and holiday party vignette displays. We loved seeing their beautiful and do-able tablescapes you can do at home this holiday season. 

Table settings create a warm and inviting atmosphere, these do-able centerpieces can stay in place all month long and be enjoyed while dining. We got to see two options to create.

If you’re a home seller or agent, mention you saw this segment and Set the Stage will give a discount to your service through the month of December!

Business Info: www.wesetthestage.com 801-750-1500 IG: @setthestage_ Facebook: Set The Stage

