Sesame Street introduces two new Muppets to help kids understand racial literacy

- On Good Things Utah this morning – “Sesame Street” is introducing two new Muppets, a Black father and son, as part of an effort to help children understand racial literacy. The two Muppets, Wes and Elijah, were introduced in a short video created by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the long-running show. In the video, Elmo wants to know why Wes’s skin is brown, so his father Elijah explains the concept of melanin and how “the color of our skin is an important part of who we are,” according to a press release from Sesame Workshop. Sesame Workshop also released a music video to the song “Giant” where the “Sesame Street” Muppets celebrate their “own unique identities.” Another video featuring Rosita, her mother and her friend celebrates speaking Spanish and shows the Muppets helping Rosita cope after a racist incident. Additional new resources to support families who want to discuss race and racism with their children are being released as part of Sesame Workshop’s “Coming Together” series.
- And speaking of talking to children, when mass shootings occur, parents have to figure out how to talk to their kids about violence. There’s no one way to address tragedies with children, and how parents approach it depends both on the child’s age and temperament. The American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend avoiding the topic with children until they reach a certain age – around 8, but again, it depends on the child. Brian has tips from the experts that can help.
- Plus, a new warning for parents this morning – children are swallowing high-powered magnets at alarming rates now that a court overturned a ban on the sale of the controversial magnets. According to a new study, calls to U.S. poison centers involving kids and high-powered magnets have surged to over 400% following the 2016 decision to allow their sale in America.
Finally, a popular TikTok making the rounds informs women that they should throw out their out their underwear every six to nine months. Many find this laughable. One woman responded with her own TikTok admitting, "I definitely don't do that," then adding, "I think I have underwear that's probably a decade old. And … Am I the only one? Did anyone know this nine month rule?" She's not alone. Many doctors were stunned that people believe their underwear has an expiration date. We'll tell you doctor's recommendations.