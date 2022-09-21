With athletic apparel and spectacular healthy recipes Kiana Williams joined the show to share her recipe for Sesame Crusted Ahi Salad. See the details below!
Sesame Crusted Ahi Salad
Ingredients:
• Two 4-8 oz Fresh Tuna Steak
• White & Black Sesame seeds
• Mixed baby’s spinach / kale / arugula greens
• shredded carrots
• sliced cucumbers
• shredded cabbage (optional)
• Radish (optional)
• Private Selection Hibiscus & Honey Vinaigrette
• Whisps Parm-Crisps
Directions:
1. In a large bowl mix together greens , carrots, slices cucumbers, cabbage & radish. (Set to side)
2. Set skillet pan to high heat.
3. While pan heats, in a small bowl combine white & black sesame. Coat Tuna top & bottom with sesame.
4. Sear ahi on both sides for 5 seconds. Lower heat medium and cook both sides for 30 seconds.
5. Remove from heat and let rest for 1 minute.
6. Slice tuna & add to salad, put in dressing and enjoy.
A recipe even people who don’t like fish will love. Find Williams on her website or Instagram.
Instagram: @wholesome_ki
@kulia.wearWebsite: www.kuliawear.com/blogs/news