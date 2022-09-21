With athletic apparel and spectacular healthy recipes Kiana Williams joined the show to share her recipe for Sesame Crusted Ahi Salad. See the details below!

Sesame Crusted Ahi Salad

Ingredients:

• Two 4-8 oz Fresh Tuna Steak

• White & Black Sesame seeds

• Mixed baby’s spinach / kale / arugula greens

• shredded carrots

• sliced cucumbers

• shredded cabbage (optional)

• Radish (optional)

• Private Selection Hibiscus & Honey Vinaigrette

• Whisps Parm-Crisps

Directions:

1. In a large bowl mix together greens , carrots, slices cucumbers, cabbage & radish. (Set to side)

2. Set skillet pan to high heat.

3. While pan heats, in a small bowl combine white & black sesame. Coat Tuna top & bottom with sesame.

4. Sear ahi on both sides for 5 seconds. Lower heat medium and cook both sides for 30 seconds.

5. Remove from heat and let rest for 1 minute.

6. Slice tuna & add to salad, put in dressing and enjoy.

A recipe even people who don’t like fish will love. Find Williams on her website or Instagram.

Instagram: @wholesome_ki

@kulia.wearWebsite: www.kuliawear.com/blogs/news