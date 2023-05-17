Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – We were serving up some sweet treats in the GTU studio. Lupe Figueroa from Mini Pancake House was cooking up a storm with her delicious mini pancakes.

Mini Pancake House is a catering company that can bring this classic breakfast item snack sized to any event! This would be a perfect addition to a company breakfast, a friends and family get together, or any place you deem in need of mini pancakes.

The batter is ready to go and is made to order. Figueroa prepares your custom order of mini pancakes right on the spot and provides you a delectable array of toppings to choose from. Some of the toppings include strawberries, bananas, shredded coconut, Oreos, nutella, white chocolate, powdered sugar and whipped cream. Yum!

Figuero started Mini Pancake House due to her experiences with her young son. Coming to find regular pancakes were being left on the plate due to the size of them, Figuero found a way to create mini pancakes. She then went on to create different flavors for her son to try and one thing led to another, and Mini Pancake House was born.

If you would like to learn more about Mini Pancake House or try this new delicacy at one of your events, reach out through Instagram or visit their TikTok page.