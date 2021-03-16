Serendipity Socks are meaningful and memorable

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Janna Hubert, owner and co-creator of Serendipity Socks tells us they specialize in custom gifts and connecting people. The help customers create unique socks for the people that they love! They enjoy helping customers create a gift that is simple, affordable, meaningful, and memorable. Serendipity Socks make people smile!

Five years ago, Janna and her daughter started this company as a way to give back to animal rescue centers. They donate 10% of their profits to animal rescue causes, and their surplus socks to homeless shelters. The business has evolved from their original idea of creating custom pet socks as they realized people enjoyed giving customized socks as gifts for all kinds of milestones and occasions!

As a parent or grandparent we might often wonder how we can celebrate milestones in a fun but personalized way? Serendipity has designed socks for things like graduations, to celebrate someone leaving on a religious mission, quinceaneras, new babies, and completing cancer treatment!

Custom socks are a fun, easy, and practical way to send a message that you care in a way that can be kept and used forever!

They are doing two giveaways for Good Things Utah viewers! Here are your two chances to win a free pair of custom Mother’s Day or Father’s Day socks!

Facebook Giveaway: Visit Facebook at Serendipity Sock Squad for details on how to win one of three Custom Father’s Day socks this week!

Instagram Giveaway: Visit Instagram @serendipitysocksquad for details on how to win one of three Custom Mother’s Day socks this week!

Coupon Code: GOODTHINGS20 for 20% off your order in the Etsy shop at www.serendipitysocks.etsy.com. Coupon code is good until March 30, 2021.

