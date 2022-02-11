Serenade your Valentine with a live quartet performance

Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? Send your sweetheart a live quartet performance. It’s a great way to send the ones you love a message of love and embarrass them in front of their coworkers or students!

This Barbershop quartet joined us in the studio and gave a preview of what’s to come all over the valley this coming Monday. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, check out UtahValentines.com to see what options there are for your lover.

Their quartet is called Lighten Up with singers including Bruce Nakae (Tenor), Glen Merrill (Lead), Dean Davidson (Bass), and John Lee Roring (Baritonte). They have been singing together since 2019.

They have performed the National Anthem with The Temptations at Layton Amphitheater, American Fork History and Heritage pageant, Timpanogos Arts Festival, and have an upcoming performance at Davis Arts Council with The Low Road.

Today they performed the song Almost Like Being in Love.

For more information find them on Facebook!