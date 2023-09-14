SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ryan DeGrey, Volunteer Coordinator at Salt Lake County Animal Services, joined us on the show with a very adorable adoptable kitten. Her name is Harley. She is 8 weeks old, spayed, good with dogs and cats, and very playful. She is currently living in a foster home and looking for her forever home.

DeGrey shared an update on their shelters and the need for fosters for both kittens and adult dogs. This not only helps get animals out of the shelter kennels, but gives more information about the animal to help get them adopted.

This is the September adoption promotion: $10 adoptions, first 10 dogs adopted on Saturdays are free, paid for by Mountain West Veterinary Specialists.

The Petapalooza Adoption Event is happening Sat Sept 23rd from 9-4 at Wheeler Farm. It is the largest adoption event of the year, with 500 adoptable animals available from multiple rescues and shelters. There will be 50 vendors including a dog agility course, pet psychic, pet tattoos and food trucks too.