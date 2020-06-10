Ryan Gwilliam was in studio today to talk separation anxiety in pets. With people starting to return to work, our pets may feel stress due to a sudden change in schedule! If you start now, you can make the transition easier. Follow Ryan’s expert tips below.

-Start kenneling your dog for a few hours at a time during the day even if you’re home to get him ready for your return to work.

-Start taking your dog to daycare 1 or 2 times a week. It’s great mental and physical stimulation.

-Nothing can replace quality time with you! Schedule time out of your day for two 10-15 minute training sessions. Nothing cures anxiety in a dog like knowing that mom/dad will always have time for them each day. A short walk, teach a new trick, play a game with your dog and add a new rule, take a trip to the store together.



