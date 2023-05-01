SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Parents, have you ever struggled to keep your little ones entertained and engaged during playtime? Look no further than Sensory Stones! Created by momma, Rose Storey, these stones are the perfect playtime companion for babies and toddlers.

Not only are these stones fun and engaging for little ones, but they are also incredibly affordable. At under $10 to make, they are a steal compared to the expensive versions sold online. Plus, they can be used for a variety of activities, including color sorting, hopscotch, and even “the floor is lava” game.

The idea for these sensory stones came to Rose when she was looking for something easy and affordable to make for her son, Dior. Baby sensory is all the rage right now, and Rose wanted to create something that would not only be fun for her little one but also promote his sensory development.

Dior loves feeling the different textures of the stones and can spend hours exploring and playing with them. And the best part? The stones are durable and easy to clean, making them the perfect playtime companion for both indoor and outdoor play.

Visit Rose’s blog at rosestorey.blogspot.com to learn how to make your own set of sensory stones and get inspiration for more engaging playtime activities for your little ones.