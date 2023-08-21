Danielle Baker, owner of Just Peachy was back on the show to tell us about her activities for children of all ages! From ball pits for toddlers, to sensory tables, activities, crafts, slime and play-doh tables, spa setups, science experiments, they can curate the right activity to match your event theme!

With a background in education, design, and event management, Danielle tells us her vision was to create curated, age appropriate, photo-worthy party activities and reduce stress for her clients while they’re juggling a million different things.

Get %15 off when you book with code: GTU