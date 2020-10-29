Sensory bottle or calming jar

Sensory bottle or calming jar is beautiful, and easy to create! Watch the steps, then try with your family. How’d we do?

Sensory Bottle / Calming Jar

Wave bottle Slow motion

Ingredients:

6 oz of clear glue

1 cup warm water

Few drops of food coloring optional

Sensory jar

Glitter

Sequence

altnernatives:  baby oil, vegetable oil Corn syrup, shampoo, hair gel

Directions: 

Pour glue into sensory bottle

Add the warm water

Then add in toys, glitter and sequence

Add more warm water if needed

  • Anyone can use a sensory bottle
  • Help children calm down
  • Keep kids busy while traveling
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

