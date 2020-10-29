Sensory bottle or calming jar is beautiful, and easy to create! Watch the steps, then try with your family. How’d we do?
Sensory Bottle / Calming Jar
Wave bottle Slow motion
Ingredients:
6 oz of clear glue
1 cup warm water
Few drops of food coloring optional
Sensory jar
Glitter
Sequence
altnernatives: baby oil, vegetable oil Corn syrup, shampoo, hair gel
Directions:
Pour glue into sensory bottle
Add the warm water
Then add in toys, glitter and sequence
Add more warm water if needed
- Anyone can use a sensory bottle
- Help children calm down
- Keep kids busy while traveling