Senior living lifestyle options: Are you making the right choice?

Ovation by Avamere joined Reagan and Surae on Good Things Utah to talk about their new campus opening in Southern Utah in the Fall of 2020.

Ovation is a hospitality company that offers senior housing, not a senior housing company that offers hospitality. There is a massive difference. Ovation is the culmination of our 25 years of experience in senior housing. Their new two-building campus will feature amenities and services new to Southern Utah – so residents can enjoy an active lifestyle in one of the most beautiful places in the country.

The creators behind Ovation chose to build the new campus in the St George area because the people have values that align with their mission. People here love to golf, swim, hike, volunteer and enjoy the local arts.

The new Ovation Campus in St George will also feature a sister development directly across the street from the main campus. The Villas at Ovation Sienna Hills are the best of both worlds: you get your own private home and garage, but you have full access to everything on the Ovation campus including our restaurants, pool, spa, Red Rocks courtyard, 360 rooftop deck and so much more.

Everyone is looking for an ovation for their life’s work and purpose. You’ll find that applause at the new Ovation campus in St George, Utah.

