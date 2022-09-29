Lyn sat with us today and discussed how important self regulation is for us each to practice in our lives. She demonstrated a technique that can be beneficial for anyone at anytime. We all thought this would be a great technique to teach our children as well as practice it ourselves.

This can help all your relationships in your life if you can self regulate. We were taught about Self-Regulation and why it is so important. It is a means by which we manage our emotions, thoughts, and behaviors so that instead of having a huge reaction to something such as frustration, anger or excitement, we can keep ourselves in a responsive, not a reactive mode.

If you would like to try her FREE self regulation guide just text GTU to 33777.

