Alicea Arnold, mom of 2, owner of DefinedSkin came by to talk about creating an understanding of self-love and awareness in our children through gentle parenting. Alicea uses affirmations, patience, and art to speak with my kids no matter their emotions. She uses her skincare business to play a role in how her children see themselves and make time for taking care of themselves as well. Time to appreciate their skin, hair, and love who they are.

Promotions:

Alicea hosts mom meetups in Salt Lake City called Mama Meets where she talks about various topics and it’s free for anyone interested in coming, networking, making mom friends.

Defined Skin 10% off using the code WELCOME

Find Alicea on her personal IG, her business IG.

