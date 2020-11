Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Miyo Strong and team was back in our studio today showing us self defense moves for women to practice, and giving us tips should we face an attack. With trafficking and kidnapping at a high, their expertise is good to know!

We learn startling statistics of why women don’t report attacks – they are afraid they won’t be believed – and why it’s imperative you’re not taken to a second location.

IG @elizabethsmartfoundation and www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org