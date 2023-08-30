Kate Strong is a life coach we trust and love. We learn so much when she stops by, and today was no exception in her segment talking daily self care hacks for stay at home moms. She debunks the self care myth that self care has to take an hour or more.

The truth is, 20 minutes is all it takes! We learn how to maximizing those 20 minutes by stacking self care activities, such as walking while listening to a podcast. Walking is one of the best self care practices, Kate says.

Practicing self care isn’t just superficial, and it’s deeper than just manicures and pedicures. We get tips we can start today for how you can take care of emotional and mental self care so you can be present with your kids.

Go to mystrongworld.com/resources for FREE Resources

Instagram: @katestrongworld

TikTok: @turnonwithkate