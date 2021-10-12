Self-care tips everyone can incorporate into their daily routine

Cat Palmer is here to offer self-care advice and some tips you can implement into your routine. She says it’s more than just bubble baths and chocolate…even though she loves both.

Palmer recommends buying yourself some flowers and explained the positive impact it has on her mental health. Arranging the flowers is therapeutic and the pop of color brightens up your home! Trader Joe’s is a great option because they have beautiful flowers for a great price.

She also challenged viewers to consider their hobbies and ask themselves if they are making time to do something they enjoy. Something Palmer enjoys is art, while her partner enjoys going on sunrise hikes. There truly are so many ways you can show yourself some love. Take yourself on a date, write in your journal, or send someone a letter.

If you are a music fan, grab some tickets and go to a live music event. Palmer even brought one of her favorite musical artists with her, Michelle Moonshine, who shared a beautiful piece with our viewers following the segment!

Be sure to visit her website for more advice.