Selena Gomez says leaving social media helped curb her depression and anxiety

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Whether you’re looking for color ideas for your tinsel photo wall, trying to find the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit or even if you’re just updating your kitchen paint colors, these are the “luckiest” colors to try. We can’t promise any magic here, but hey, it can’t hurt either! We have the luckiest New Year’s colors that your year needs to be filled with. Tune in or click here: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g29811805/new-years-colors/
- Plus, because the planets have different retrograde periods for different lengths of time, keeping track of them all yourself can be daunting. Below, find a list of each planet’s retrograde periods, so you can have a bird’s-eye view of what planets are retrograde at all times and when to cut yourself some slack. Mercury Retrograde: In 2022, Mercury retrograde occurs four times throughout the year, with each retrograde period lasting a few weeks at a time. Tune in for the dates to be aware of this year!
- And Selena Gomez is all grown up. The multi-hyphenated artist, beauty mogul and mental health advocate is jumping into 2022 with a new sense of purpose — and she’s bringing her fans along on the journey. In a new interview with InStyle magazine, Gomez opens up about how giving up social media helped curb her depression and anxiety as well as her future plans to make the world a better place by continuing to challenge stigmas around mental health. “I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with,” Gomez said of the past two years. “I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me. I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized that I was in a situation where I was extremely blessed. What could I possibly post or say?”
- Finally, a documentary about a young Anna Nicole Smith is making its way to Netflix. The untitled “revelatory feature-length documentary” will reportedly chronicle the Playboy model and reality TV star’s rise to stardom while she balanced motherhood before her untimely death in 2007. The upcoming documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage of Smith. Variety reports that the film is still in production, so a release date has not been set yet. Hope you tune to these Hot Topics and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.
