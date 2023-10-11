Author Sarah M. Eden has a dream to turn her regency romance novel, “Seeking Persephone”, into a feature film. With more than seventy novels under he belt, many in the booming regency romance genre, she’s launched her debut Kickstarter campaign, landing in the top three on the popular crowdfunding platform!

Together with producers John Lyde and Ron Brough, “Seeking Persephone” already has two actors attached, and actively promoting the project. Brough, says “we’re thrilled to have Jake Stormoen and Ryann Bailey already on board. Audiences will soon see these talented actors were born for these roles and we look forward to announcing additional casting and even audition opportunities down the road.”

The team added their collective caution that the work is hardly complete. “We’re not there yet.” Lyde said. “The Kickstarter goal is $200,000 and we’re excited to be over halfway there with 20 days to go, but we can’t rest. If we want to shoot this movie next year in the UK as planned, we’ve got to keep running to the campaign’s finish line on October 19.”

seekingpersephonemovie.com