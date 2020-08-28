Holistic health coach Emily Allen joined us to to share her recipe for Seed Cycling Energy Balls, and impart some incredible knowledge when it comes to how women can better manage our monthly PMS symptoms through diet.
Seed Cycling Energy Balls
Ingredients:
2/3 cup shredded coconut
2/3 cup nut or seed butter of choice
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
1/3 cup honey 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For follicular phase (days 1-14 of cycle): 1 cup ground flaxseed 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
For luteal phase (days 15-28 of cycle): 1 cup sesame seeds 1 cup sunflower seeds
Instructions:
- Warm honey and nut/seed butter in a pan on the stove. You want this just softened, not cooked.
- Remove honey and nut/seed butter from heat and add vanilla.
- In a large bowl, mix together coconut, oats, and whichever seeds you are using for your phase (either ground flaxseed and pumpkin for follicular or sunflower and sesame for luteal).
- Stir in honey and nut/seed butter mixture until well combined, then add chocolate chips.
- Form into 28 balls and store in the fridge for 1 week or in the freezer for up to a month.
- Eat two balls per day according to your cycle phase to help balance hormones and relieve cycle symptoms.
Fore more,visit healthbyemily.com and IG @healthbyemilya