Seed cycling energy balls

Life and empowerment coach Rob Sirstins joined us today to talk the importance of putting yourself first. Many of us are more loyal to others than ourselves, and we may not be fully aware of it. When we start the discussion, it's clear there are gaps when it comes to self love that we're missing for ourselves.

Why do we do this? We do it for reasons of validation, wanting to be wanted and to be loved by others, which is why we put up with abuse and mistreatment. Why wives go back to abusive husbands, why we return to jobs we dislike or feel stuck in. It stems from our childhood, not getting the love and support we want, or need from parents and / or siblings.