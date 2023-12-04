SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — See your favorite Christmas movies on the big screen with the Salt Lake County Library. Rosa Bandeirinha, PR Coordinator at The County Library, joined us on the show to share about an exciting opportunity for viewers.

The County Library values community and connecting with people. The most quotable lines in your favorite holiday films unite us. Plus, the Library’s Viridian Event Center staff will be providing guests with popcorn and hot chocolate, and guests are allowed to bring in their own dinner and snacks to eat. It’s a great no or low-cost family or date night activity.

All seating is first come, first served, so you don’t need to hassle securing tickets ahead of time. There will be lots of fun games and contests before each film to keep the fam entertained all evening long.

Kicking off tonight and running every Monday in December at 7 pm. You can learn more at thecountylibrary.org/movies