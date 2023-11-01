Visit Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design for all of your holiday decor essentials

OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Now is the time to plan and shop for your holiday essentials as you get ready to deck the halls for the holidays. And Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design is your local Utah experts ready to help you create a stunning space this holiday season.

What’s trending for 2023? Stephanie Holdaway shares her expert insights:

NORDIC FROST: Berry inspired hues, winter whites, rich browns + holiday classic reds. Mountain modern settings with mostly earth tones. Minimalistic with traditional holiday elements.

HOLIDAY MANOR: Deep rich + moody colors mixed with. fashion forward colors & accents. European, royal hues, + antique golds mixed with deep greens, navy, burgundy, browns, + black accents.

WINTER WHITES: New traditional metallics: sophisticated brass, copper, brushed silver and aged iron. Accents of glam, satin and velvets.

Gatehouse No. 1’s Holiday Open House: which includes 20% off all holiday items, begins TODAY November 1st and runs thru November 4th in store and November 5th online.

Explore GatehouseStyle.com for more creative ideas and style inspiration.

Visit in person: 672 State St., Orem

• Store hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

• Follow on instagram @gatehouseno1 for more inspiration.

Sponsored by Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design.