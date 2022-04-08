Our movie critic Patrick Beatty says this is a week of ‘Bayhem’ because a brand new Michael Bay film is showing this weekend. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.

Ambulance (Theaters)

Directed By: Michael Bay

Written By: Chris Fedak, Laurits Munch-Petersen

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Rated: R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout.

Synopsis: Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

See it or Skip it: See It!

Rating: 7.5/10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Theaters)

Directed By: Jeff Fowler

Written By: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Collen O’Shanussy

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Rated: PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language

Synopsis: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way.

See it or Skip it: See It!

Rating: 7/10

All the Old Knives (Theaters)

Directed By: Janus Metz

Written By: Olen Steinhauer

Starring: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne

Genre: Thriller

Rated: R for sexuality/nudity, violence and language.

Synopsis: Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna where a fellow agent might have been compromised.

See it or Skip it: Either!

Rating: 6/10

Metal Lords (Netflix)

Directed By: Peter Sollett

Written By: D.B. Weiss

Starring: Joe Manganiello, Jaeden Martell, Brett Gelman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Rated: R for language throughout, sexual references, nudity, and drug/alcohol use all involving teens

Synopsis: Two friends try to form a heavy metal band with a cellist for the Battle of the Bands.

Rating: 5/10

BONUS REVIEW (FOR ARTICLE)

COW (Limited Theaters)

Directed By: Andrea Arnold

Narrated By: Lin Gallagher

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A close-up portrait of the daily lives of two cows.

Rating: 7.5/10

