Our movie critic Patrick Beatty says this is a week of ‘Bayhem’ because a brand new Michael Bay film is showing this weekend. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.
Ambulance (Theaters)
Directed By: Michael Bay
Written By: Chris Fedak, Laurits Munch-Petersen
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Rated: R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout.
All media used courtesy of Universal Pictures
Synopsis: Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.
See it or Skip it: See It!
Rating: 7.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Theaters)
Directed By: Jeff Fowler
Written By: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington
Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Collen O’Shanussy
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Rated: PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language
All media used courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Synopsis: When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way.
See it or Skip it: See It!
Rating: 7/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
All the Old Knives (Theaters)
Directed By: Janus Metz
Written By: Olen Steinhauer
Starring: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne
Genre: Thriller
Rated: R for sexuality/nudity, violence and language.
All media used courtesy of Amazon Studios
Synopsis: Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna where a fellow agent might have been compromised.
See it or Skip it: Either!
Rating: 6/10
Patrick’s coverage can be found here.
Metal Lords (Netflix)
Directed By: Peter Sollett
Written By: D.B. Weiss
Starring: Joe Manganiello, Jaeden Martell, Brett Gelman
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music
Rated: R for language throughout, sexual references, nudity, and drug/alcohol use all involving teens
All media used courtesy of Netflix
Synopsis: Two friends try to form a heavy metal band with a cellist for the Battle of the Bands.
Rating: 5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
BONUS REVIEW (FOR ARTICLE)
COW (Limited Theaters)
Directed By: Andrea Arnold
Narrated By: Lin Gallagher
Genre: Documentary
All media used courtesy of BBC Films
Synopsis: A close-up portrait of the daily lives of two cows.
Rating: 7.5/10
Patrick’s full Review can be found here.
Social Media Information:
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews