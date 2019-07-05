See the truck that’s begging to go to Costco

Whether you need to transport a lot of people or haul anything large such as paddle boards, golf clubs, or even a huge Costco run… the 2019 Honda Ridgeline can get the job done!

Nicea met with Scott Harding from Utah Honda Dealers to take a look inside and out at this versatile truck.

Along with being able to hold a lot of passengers, another great feature is the flat bed. The tailgate flips down and opens like a door to make it easy to load anything into the back. It also has an in bed trunk that will act as added storage or even an ice chest because you can drain and hose it out. The best part, it locks when you lock your vehicle.

