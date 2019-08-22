See the design inspiration behind this Park City Home

Whether you’re looking for a bit of home inspiration, or a gorgeous new house in Park City, Gatehouse No.1 Furniture & Design has you covered. We met up with owner Stephanie Holdaway for a tour of one of the homes she designed during the 2019 Park City Showcase of Homes.

Stephanie shared the design process as we walked through the home. It is breathtaking! Be sure to watch the video to see the the Gatehouse interior design, custom furniture, and styling come to life.

This home has a very modern feel from the exterior to the finishes to the large open spaces throughout. We wanted to continue this feel with our furniture and design by creating lots of clean lines, simple furniture, and contemporary looks.

The home has the most fantastic view of the countryside with large windows everywhere. We wanted to simultaneously bring this aesthetic throughout the home by adding lots of greenery and life.

Something very unique about this home is all the art inside is provided by a Heber local artist Kevin Kehoe. Many of his large-scale photographs and paintings are featured inside this home, synchronizing the nature feel from the exterior to the interior. We even sat down with Kevin to show more of his artwork! Be sure to visit his art in the Altamira galleries (Scottsdale and Jackson Hole)

The views from this home are absolutely stunning so we wanted to create a “retreat” for them on their balcony. A place for the homeowners to sit, relax, and enjoy the beautiful scenery surrounding their new home. Our custom outdoor furniture gives them the perfect place to do so- year round!

To see the home in person, be sure to stop by Home Number: #20 in the 2019 Park City Showcase of Homes. The address is 2181 Signal Peak Ct, Heber City.

Follow along at @gatehouseno1 and follow the hashtag #valleyview20 for real-time updates, behind the scenes sneak peeks, and more beautiful photos! And visit the Gatehouse No.1 Furniture & Design website.

