SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Sesame Street Live came to the studio! Sesame Street Live Make Your Magic is a highly interactive show featuring several of your favorite Sesame Street Characters. This show shows the audience how to bring magic into their everyday life using the power of “yet.” With enough passion and dedication, anyone’s goal can be achieved.

For many of the young audience, this is the first musical theater experience. Aronzo Traylor, a member of the Sesame street cast, spoke about the magic of the theater. With children in awe seeing their favorite characters in person, this is an activity kids will cherish.

Elmo gives us a taste of the magic that will be on the stage pulling flowers out of a handkerchief.

Don’t miss the magic of this experience! See them perform November 25-26 at the Vivint Arena.

Tickets: VivintArena.com

Sesamestreetlive.com