If you’re a Disney and/or Christmas lover, listen up! Lynette Hamblin, owner of the incredible “Up” House, modeled after the beloved 2009 Disney movie, along with Teddy Hodges (aka Teddy Claus) join us to give details of the annual “Up” House Selfies with Santa Charity Event!

Folks can come to the house and take a selfie with Santa on the porch of the Disney – authorized replica house for only $10 (cash or venmo) per photo opportunity! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Road Home, an organization that helps our local homeless community get back on their feet.

The yard is decorated with a lot of magical touches, including lights and animatronics in the windows simliar to Disneyland on Main Street, U.S.A.!

Saturday, December 2nd from 10-1 pm at 13218 S. Herriman Rose Blvd.