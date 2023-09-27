SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Building strong neighborhood connections is so important, and it’s the people and places nearby that truly make them wonderful. September is National Neighbor Month.

Collaborating for the second consecutive year, in honor of Neighbor Month, Verizon and Nextdoor are connecting neighbors to build stronger, kinder communities. Verizon is committed to keeping communities connected so teaming up with Nextdoor on Neighborhood Month is a great way to continue to foster the celebration of one another in local communities by bringing people together. And the best part is, people watching right here in Salt Lake City can join in the fun!

Verizon tech expert, Kacie Holder visited GTU to share her insight on some of the cool tech gadgets and services provided by Verizon.

Verizon Home Internet is a great new choice here in Salt Lake City to stay connected. You can get it for just $35 with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans. It’s fast and reliable home internet so you can game, stream and connect at the speed you need. With no annual contracts or data limits, you’re not locked into a long-term contract. Plus, switching and installation are simple. We’ll give you up to $500 to help cover the cost to switch and if you aren’t satisfied get your money back with our 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

It really comes down to just over $1 a day and to get this great deal you have to be a wireless customer.

Verizon has a plan to fit your needs. You can level-up with a 5G Home Plus Plan that includes 4K streaming capabilities and Verizon Cloud Unlimited. That allows you plenty of space to store your photos, videos, files and more with Unlimited storage for up to 5 users and Unlimited eligible devices. You can get it for just $45 with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans.

In honor of Neighbor Month, Verizon and Nextdoor are dialing up kindness across the country by connecting neighbors through Big Neighborhood MeetUp events. Throughout September and October, Nextdoor and Verizon will host Big Neighborhood MeetUp events in five U.S. neighborhoods, including right here in Salt Lake City. These FREE events will bring neighbors together to enjoy a meal and conversation, and rekindle and strengthen bonds with their community. Plus, through the power of Verizon 5G Home Internet, neighbors will be able to stay connected to their neighborhood long after the events are over.

How about celebrating with a movie night – inside or outside? Check out the portable Samsung Freestyle Projector, which can project a 30-to-100 inch image on a nearby flat surface – you know like one of those walls you haven’t hung your pictures on yet or maybe a sheet hung up in the backyard.

And setup is easy – just plug it in and hit play. Stream movies, watch shows and play video games in Full HD – with premium 360-degree sound for an immersive audio experience – all cast from your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

No neighbor get together is complete without music. You can party like the pros with great sound using the JBL Pulse 5. Not only does it have great sound – but it’ll fill your house or backyard with 360 color as well! Lights sync to the music or your mood. It’s also great for the outdoors – being waterproof and dustproof.

Twelve hours of battery life keeps the party going all night long… and you can connect two phones to it for a multiple DJ experience!

Check to see if Verizon Home Internet is available in your area at verizon.com/5ghome. We hope you’ll host your own meetup in your neighborhood! Check out neighbormonth2023.com to learn more or scan the QR code on the screen.

Sponsored by Verizon.