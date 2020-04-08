See how to keep a distracted pup focused on your walk

We have extra time to spend with our pets right now, but while we are out on our walks, we still want our pups to behave. Now is the perfect time to learn some new tips and tricks to teach your furry friend.
When your pup gets distracted with sniffing, we want them to explore and enjoy, but we want to show them when it’s time to turn the nose on, and turn the nose off. Ryan Gwilliam of Train Walk Poop shows and walks us through two helpful commands. Mastering this will break the dog’s habit of sniffing through the entire walk, pulling you to every scent.
Ryan also addresses dogs peeing through their walk, and keeping them on their schedules. Ryan’s tips are invaluable to any dog owner who enjoys walking with their pet.
Leanr more at www.trainwalkpoop.com.