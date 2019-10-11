See how this Utah company is making a commitment to humanity

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available.

Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living is a universally known, household name that is revered and respected for the countless benefits it brings to humanity.

Young Living honors their stewardship to champion nature’s living energy, essential oils, by fostering a community of healing and discovery while inspiring individuals to wellness, purpose, and abundance. As part of their commitment to humanity and the local community, Young Living has partnered with the IRC’s New Roots program. This 5 year partnership will provide farm volunteers, farm equipment donations, and a monetary donation of $100,000.

New Roots, a national program of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), provides an opportunity for resettled refugees to access community garden or farm plots and farmers markets as they plan strong roots—literally—in their new communities.

The New Roots program enables refugees to celebrate their heritage and nourish themselves and their neighbors by planting strong roots—literally—in their new communities. New Roots is about healthy families, secure communities and a more sustainable future. It’s about dignity, determination and the boundless possibility of human connection. And it’s about the power of people to heal and nurture positive change from the ground up.

Young Living Essential Oils and IRC’s New Roots program is a perfect partnership that is working to establish a strong future for refugees and communities around the world.

To find out more about the New Roots program visit www.rescue.org/.

To learn more about Young Living Essential Oils visit www.youngliving.com

This story contains sponsored content