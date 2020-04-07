See how the ABC’s can help you get great legs!

Reagan shared a segment with her own personal trainer, Keri Crockett (a.ka. “Kiki”), proving that you can still maintain your workout while practicing safe social distancing.

Trainer Kiki demonstrated how to keep our core fit, healthy, and strong. She showed us the proper position for crunches, variations of crunches, and ways to mix it up wish holding, and pulses.

Next, using her legs, Kiki went through the ABC’s – writing out the letters with your legs. We’re sweating just watching her!



During this period of isolation, many of us are finding ourselves snacking a bit more than usual. If you’re feeling like you need to offset that habit, play this clip and follow along with Kiki! Phew, now we don’t feel so guilty. Snacking, and crunches. It’s called balance!



To train online with Kiki, visit her website at KeriCrockett.com.