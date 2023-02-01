Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.

Dental students, Juan Arbizu, and Neha Sharma joined us to educate more on Give Kids a Smile. When asking Juan about the turnout of the event, he said, “We’re looking at 400-600 kids this year. We’re looking at a lot of families coming in an bringing their little ones. So it’s exciting!”

At this event, anyone is eligible to participate. Children who come will receive a free dental exam and cleaning. They will also leave with a voucher for a free comprehensive exam, x-rays, sealants and $100 of additional care which may be used at Roseman Dental, the clinical practice of Roseman University College of Dental Medicine for future treatment. The voucher is non-transferable and must be used within 6 months of event.

All dental work will be supervised by Roseman University faculty members who are licensed Utah dentists. The student dentists will also provide parents with education and information about proper oral healthcare for children.

Neha explained, “We have a great set of faculty, we even have pediatric specialists that help us. The doctors are all licensed dentists in the state of Utah and the treatment for the children is provided by 3rd and 4th year dental students who are graduating soon.”

Date: Friday, February 3

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Location: Roseman Dental

10894 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

Give Kids a Smile is walk-ins only and no appointments will be available for the duration of the event. All care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 801-878-1200 or visit www.rosemandental.com.

