COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Is a tummy tuck right for you? Dr. Neal Moores, a double board-certified plastic surgeon with 22 Plastic Surgery & Spa MD, shares his experience and knowledge to help you make the best choice for you to get the results you want.

Tummy Tuck Candidates

People come to 22 Plastic Surgery for tummy tucks because they want to improve the appearance of the mid to lower area of the abdomen. They consider this area a “trouble spot” and desire a flat, toned midsection that reflects their health and wellness. Typically, tummy tuck patients have:

• Loose or hanging skin around the midsection

• Pockets or rolls of fat near the abdomen

• The desire for a slim waistline

• Lax abdominal muscles



A tummy tuck can address many concerns regarding the midsection, although it is not a replacement for weight loss or leading a healthy lifestyle. To determine whether you are a candidate for the procedure, your must meet with a qualified member of the 22 Plastic Surgery team for a personal consultation to discuss your goals and assess your overall health. If you are a good candidate for a tummy tuck or other surgery after weight loss, you can discuss and create a surgical plan that is tailored just for you. A tummy tuck is often performed as part of a mommy makeover procedure to help women renew their bodies after pregnancy.

Tummy Tuck Benefits

The localized weight gain of pregnancy, or from gaining and then losing a good deal of weight, stretches the abdominal skin and support tissues to the degree that they cannot return to their former degree of tautness when the weight is lost. In many cases, the stomach muscles in the center of the stomach actually become separated due to the localized weight. Try as you might, these issues cannot be corrected with changes in diet or exercise.

A tummy tuck removes the excess skin, and it brings the separated muscles back to the center where they are re-anchored. This actually slims the waist in many patients. Dr. Moores and his colleague, Dr. Reuben, also usually include some liposuction with the 22 Plastic Surgery tummy tuck procedures to remove stubborn pockets of fat in the area.

If you’ve had children or gained and then lost a good deal of weight, it can be a depressing sight to see the stomach pooch every day when you get out of the shower. This surgery will flatten your stomach, remove loose skin and pockets of fat, and dramatically change your contour.

It can give you back your pre-baby tummy.

For more information about this topic and to book a consultation with Dr. Moores, visit 22PlasticSurgery.com. Or call: (385) 832-9916.

22 Plastic Surgery

6686 Highland Drive Ste 200 –

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Phone: (385) 832-9916

Hours: Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Media: @22PlasticSurgery (Instagram)

