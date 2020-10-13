See beautiful Antelope Island by electronic bike

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

The island is stunning, and we’re told you just may see the best sunset of your life here! Antelope E-bikes offer 3 different tours by electronic bike. They also offer ebike rentals, and electronic longboard options. Open year-round for reservations, come explore this beautiful local spot anytime!

Tour options:

Early 9am (1.5 hrs.), Afternoon 12 noon ( 1.5 hrs.), and Sunset bike / hike ( times vary, usually leaving 1.5 hrs before the sun sets) about 2 hrs. Long.

The store offer drinks, snacks and some awesome merch! The company offers bike tools complimentary, and free air for bike tires or vehicles. They also offer a 10% discount for Military, and groups over 8. They’re able to accommodate large groups for corporate events. All riders must be over age twelve.

Electronic bikes are great for those who haven’t been on a bike in a while, whatever the reason may be. They’re also perfect for those who may have health or physical ailments. Owners and married couple Tice and Jamie are wonderful, knowledgeable, and will make your experience truly special.

Want a bike of your own? This is the spot to purchase bikes you can’t get locally anywhere else!

Find Antelope E-Bikes on IG @antelopeebikes Facebook, Antelope E-Bikes or visit our website at antelopeebikes.com give them a call at 801.317.8549 as well!