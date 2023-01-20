SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Sundance film festival is this weekend and they have so many activities and fun things to do in Park City. One more unique activity is the Sundance Music Café. It’s open to the public and will include live music from multiple artists over the span of the festival. For 25 years now, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the natural bond between music and movies. It’s all courtesy of ASCAP, home to more than 900,000 of the greatest music creators in the world.

Today in the studio we have Amigo the Devil, one of the few artists playing in the café. Danny Kiranos, better known by his stage name Amigo the Devil, is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and banjo player. His music is inspired by traditional folk, country rock, rock, and metal. If you’re interested in seeing him perform the schedule is below.

All events will be taking place on Friday, January 20th.

SCREEN TIME CONVERSATIONS

2:20 PM – ROGER SUEN, Composer + JUSTIN CHON, Director (JAMOJAYA)

2:50 PM – NAINITA DESAI, Composer + LAURA McGANN, Director (THE DEEPEST BREATH)

PERFORMANCES

3:15 PM – AMIGO THE DEVIL

3:50 PM – SHA’LEAH NIKOLE

4:30 PM – SLAM POETS FT. SAUL WILLIAMS, MOMOLU S K STEWART, JOSÉ SOTO+ OTHERS