Mark your calendar for a historic, international rugby match! USA Men’s Rugby Match versus France’s Stade Toulousain, the first time on US soil right here in Utah!

Brought to Utah by The Rugby Alliance, a partnership between the Utah Warriors, and Stade Toulousain, France’s rugby champions. A great event for sports fans, family-fun, or a date night.

Immediately following the grand spectacle, a representative from the Guinness World Records will witness an attempt by thousands of rugby fans in attendance to break the world-record largest rugby scrum, besting the current record which is just shy of 3,000 participants. Let’s make it happen!

Saturday, September 16th at 7 pm at America First Field (RSL field) 9256 So. State Street Sandy,UT 84070

