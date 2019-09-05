See a frisbee dog in action

Have you ever seen a dog run backwards in a circle, or jump off someone’s back to catch a frisbee mid air?

Nicea and Surae got a sneak peek at Extreme Dogs, entertainment you can catch at this year’s Utah State Fair.

Abby Cline joined us with a dog named Rosie and we must say, Rosie has skills! The group includes 22 dogs and performs several shows daily.

Abby explained the dogs spend about a year training before they are ready to perform, which she says with their energy, they love to do.

Visit UtahStateFair.com for the schedule to see agility, high jumping, diving and frisbee dogs perform!