Secret ingredient for the perfect pancake

Penny Ann’s Cafe, also known as the home for “heavenly hot cakes” has multiple locations in Utah and Chef Warren is in the kitchen to share their secrets on how to get the perfect pancake.
Heavenly Hot Cakes
Ingredients:
- 9 eggs
- 3 3/4 cups sour cream
- 4 cups Heavenly Hot Cake pancake mix
Directions:
- Heat pancake griddle to 350 degrees medium heat. Lightly grease the griddle with clarified butter or vegetable oil.
- Whisk the eggs and sour cream until smooth.
- Slowly whisk in the mix until well combined.
- Cook pancakes for about 2.5 – 3 minutes or until you see bubbles on top and then flip. Cook until golden brown.
- Enjoy!
