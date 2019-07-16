Laid back, natural and super stylish! Abbey Smiley from Peach Vintage joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about secondhand summer style.

It’s super easy to recreate secondhand fashion from Peach Vintage or any thrift store. Abbey shared two looks that are laid back, natural and perfect for every body type.

The first look is a timeless French girl. Wear a white or neutral top, light wash denim jeans (or skirt), and leather sandals or loafers. Then throw on a compact basket purse to complete the look.

The second look is a 70’s beach babe. Wear wide-leg linen or cotton pants, a warm or neutral-toned graphic tee, or even linen color block top. Pair it with leather sandals or loafers, and an oversized basket purse. You will look like you jumped straight out of a 70’s fashion magazine.

You can wear these two outfits anywhere this summer! If you are wanting to just add a little something to your outfit, accessories are the way to go. Throw on a straw hat, cat eye vintage sunglasses, huaraches sandals, and anything linen!

Don’t miss Peach Vintage’s pop-up store tonight, July 16 from 6:30-8:30p.m. It will be at Chantel Lauren Design’s located at 145 East 900 South, Salt Lake City.

For more style tips head to peachvintage.com.