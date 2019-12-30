Sebastian the cat is looking for a home in the new year

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us with 4-year-old Sebastian, the cat.

He used to be a Tom Cat, hence the round face, but is now a cat who just wants to cuddle up in your lap! Adopt him today at Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West, 3900 South in Salt Lake City.

Temma also mentioned to think of the animals in local shelters this New Year’s Eve. Set a resolution to help them too. A couple ways you could do this are to donate food or pet supplies, or even make your own homemade toys.