Seasonal pj’s for your littles

Lacie Koford, Owner of WoodBERRY Designs, joins the show to talk about her adorable children’s loungewear brand. WoodBERRY Designs handmakes seasonal and holiday children’s loungewear. Using custom-designed fabric prints, on the softest material, owner Lacie Koford loves to share her passion for creating professional quality, yet handmade boutique styles, for infants and children.

The name WoodBERRY was inspired by Kofords grandparents, who have the last name of Woodbury. Both have passed away, but naming the business after them is Kofords way of honoring the incredible influence that they both had on her life. Koford has always had a passion for creating and decided to make a business out of it!

Koford hand sews each garment. The fabric used is a soft material that is also custom printed. Kids love the prints and variety Koford offers. WoodBERRY Designs started sewing faux leather baby moccasins, sleeping gowns, and other baby accessories in the fall of 2020. And now WoodBERRY has transitioned into focusing on loungewear.

WoodBERRY can be found in local boutiques like Simple Treasures Boutique in Farmington. Koford is designing the cutest Valentine’s sets, and has exciting plans for Spring and Easter sets to be released at the end of February, and featured at the spring Simple Treasures Boutique in March.

Koford is offering a promotion! Viewers can get 20% off with code GTU20 when they visit her Etsy shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/WoodBerryDesignsCo

Stay up to date with Woodberry Designs:

Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/WoodBerryDesignsCo

Instagram: wood_berry_designs