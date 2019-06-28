Seared Scallops with Orange Saffron Beurre Blanc

Kimi’s Chophouse was in the kitchen today serving up yummy smells and a delicious dish. Try out this seared scallop masterpiece and wait for the compliments to roll in.

Ingredients:

2 pounds U-10 scallops

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 package saffron threads

2 cups white wine

1/2 pound butter

3 oranges, juiced & zest

1 cup 70/30 EVOO oil blend

Himalayan pink salt & pepper

Directions:

Sweat minced garlic and shallots in a couple table spoons oil over high heat in a sauce pan. Add red pepper flakes, orange zest and white wine; reduce to half liquid. Bring to a boil whisk in saffron, butter and orange juice. Set aside. Heat fry pan over medium high heat. Add 3 tablespoons oil, salt & pepper scallops lightly. Sear scallops approximately 2-3 minutes each side or until golden brown, firm to touch.

Visit Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House in Salt Lake City at 2155 S Highland Dr, and online at kimishouse.com.



