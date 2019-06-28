Live Now
Seared Scallops with Orange Saffron Beurre Blanc

Kimi’s Chophouse was in the kitchen today serving up yummy smells and a delicious dish. Try out this seared scallop masterpiece and wait for the compliments to roll in.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds U-10 scallops
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 package saffron threads
  • 2 cups white wine
  • 1/2 pound butter
  • 3 oranges, juiced & zest
  • 1 cup 70/30 EVOO oil blend
  • Himalayan pink salt & pepper

Directions:

  1. Sweat minced garlic and shallots in a couple table spoons oil over high heat in a sauce pan.
  2. Add red pepper flakes, orange zest and white wine; reduce to half liquid.
  3. Bring to a boil whisk in saffron, butter and orange juice. Set aside.
  4. Heat fry pan over medium high heat.
  5. Add 3 tablespoons oil, salt & pepper scallops lightly.
  6. Sear scallops approximately 2-3 minutes each side or until golden brown, firm to touch. 

Visit Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House in Salt Lake City at 2155 S Highland Dr, and online at kimishouse.com.

