Seared Scallops with Orange Saffron Beurre Blanc

Kimi's Chophouse was in the kitchen today serving up yummy smells and a delicious dish.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds U-10 scallops
- 2 shallots, minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 package saffron threads
- 2 cups white wine
- 1/2 pound butter
- 3 oranges, juiced & zest
- 1 cup 70/30 EVOO oil blend
- Himalayan pink salt & pepper
Directions:
- Sweat minced garlic and shallots in a couple table spoons oil over high heat in a sauce pan.
- Add red pepper flakes, orange zest and white wine; reduce to half liquid.
- Bring to a boil whisk in saffron, butter and orange juice. Set aside.
- Heat fry pan over medium high heat.
- Add 3 tablespoons oil, salt & pepper scallops lightly.
- Sear scallops approximately 2-3 minutes each side or until golden brown, firm to touch.
