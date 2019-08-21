We dove deep under the sea today in the kitchen with Nicea’s neighbor, Elaine Alfano. She shared her recipe for seafood linguine.
Seafood Linguine
- Olive oil
- 2 large garlic bulbs
- 1 scallion
- 1 jalepeno pepper (optional)
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper on white pepper
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1 lemon
- 1 roma tomato
- 1/4 C cooking wine
- 2 cans clam juice
- 1 C canned clams
- 1/4 C parsley
- 1/4 C Parmesan cheese
Seafood:
- 1 dozen little neck clams
- 1/2 dozen raw peeled shrimp
- 1/2 dozen sea scallops
- 1 lobster tail (if budget allows)
Directions:
- Add cleaned clams
- When clams are open, add raw shrimp, scallops, lobster
- In a large pan, salt the water for linguine
- When water comes to a boil, add 11 lbs of linguine
- Cook aldente (slightly under cooked)
- Take one ladle of pasta water and add it to the other saucepan
- Drain the linguine, add to the other pan, stir
- Top with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese