Seafood Linguine

Good Things Utah
We dove deep under the sea today in the kitchen with Nicea’s neighbor, Elaine Alfano. She shared her recipe for seafood linguine.

  • Olive oil
  • 2 large garlic bulbs
  • 1 scallion
  • 1 jalepeno pepper (optional)
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper on white pepper
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 roma tomato
  • 1/4 C cooking wine
  • 2 cans clam juice
  • 1 C canned clams
  • 1/4 C parsley
  • 1/4 C Parmesan cheese

Seafood:

  • 1 dozen little neck clams
  • 1/2 dozen raw peeled shrimp
  • 1/2 dozen sea scallops
  • 1 lobster tail (if budget allows)

Directions:

  1. Add cleaned clams 
  2. When clams are open, add raw shrimp, scallops, lobster
  3. In a large pan, salt the water for linguine
  4. When water comes to a boil, add 11 lbs of linguine
  5. Cook aldente (slightly under cooked)
  6. Take one ladle of pasta water and add it to the other saucepan
  7. Drain the linguine, add to the other pan, stir
  8. Top with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese 

