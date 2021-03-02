Sea Bones Jewelry is inspired by the sun and sea

Annie Navarro and Bethanie King are the two women and sisters that make up the shop Sea Bones Jewelry. The two are a small business out of Provo that designs, creates, and sells jewelry inspired by their love for the sun and the sea!

The lovely jewelry is made with precious/semi-precious gemstones, pearls, and metals. We got to see some of the pieces Sea Bones offer, and see the stones and materials used, as well as inspiration for design. We fell in love with their pieces, and we know you will, too!

Get 15% off your entire order with code ‘GOODTHINGSUTAH’! www.seabonesjewelry.com IG: @shopseabones happy shopping!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

